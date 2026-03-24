DRIVER in Spain are being warned of fines of up to €200 and loss of points for reversing when it is not allowed.

The traffic regulations expressly state that driving in reverse is prohibited in all but a number of situations.

Performing this manoeuvre outside of the permitted situations and without the appropriate circumstances is considered an offence.

While the fine depends on the severity of the violation, it is usually around €200 and also results in the loss of 4 points on the driver’s license.

If the offence is considered minor, the fine is €100, while very serious cases can reach €500.

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Be aware of your surroundings when reversing cc Wikimedia by Badgernet.

In general, reversing is only allowed as an additional manoeuvre when parking or joining traffic.

However, it must not exceed 15 metres or involve crossing an intersection.

The manoeuvre is only allowed in situations where moving forward or changing direction is not possible.

It is also permitted whenever a manoeuvre requires it, ‘and always covering the minimum distance necessary to complete it.’

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The rules also make clear that this manoeuvre is prohibited on motorways and dual carriageways.

Article 31 of the Law on Traffic, Motor Vehicle Circulation and Road Safety explains how this action must be carried out: it should be done slowly, after signalling appropriately, and after ensuring ‘that, given the visibility, available space, and time needed to perform it, it will not pose a risk to other road users.’

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