You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “‘One treatment and I had stopped!’”.
17.6% of Spaniards smoke, I suspect that should be 17.6% of Spaniards admit to smoking unless that 17.6% all live in my village.
Bioresonance? A complete detox? I smell placebo B.S. People stop when they WANT to stop. Until that genuine desire, all the props in the world won’t help. And that’s all this is, a prop. Get some cojones people, and wrestle that nicotine demon to the floor under your own steam. You know it makes sense….
Chris, take note.
I know quite a few people that have given up using Bioresonance. Including myself. It’s a shame that people aren’t more open minded about such things. If all humans were like that then we’d still be in the stone age.
This IS the sort of voodoo that people in the stone age practised. We’ve come a long way since then. Or have we? They may have given up smoking AFTER “bioresonance” but not BECAUSE of it.
I have smoked since i was 11, now 52 , 20 a day, had to have an op so got the nicorette plastic ciggie, never had a cig since i gave up 1 year ago, if i can do it anyone can
Jan Setch: Well done for kicking the stinkweed. But are you still on the plastic fantastics? That nicotine grips like a bear trap. Never mind, anything is better than actually smoking.
Some 8 or 9 years ago my wife told me she was going for this treatment. Like a good few people here my initial reaction was that it had to be a con and she was throwing her money away. My wife went, had the treatment and hasn’t smoked since. I don’t know or care if it is science or ju-ju; it works!
Well spoken Bill. I think that’s a far more mature view than simply dismissing it as “placebo B.S”. When I had it done, it did in deed seem to remove the addiction.
Great news Bill. Was your wife Alice ?
It sure does work as I see it time and time again and it worked for me and my husband after trying everything else to stop
Just what is the science behind this “miracle” process? Is there anything physical going on, or is it all in the mind? If the latter, fine, placebo is an extremely powerful force, anything that convinces people to stop smoking is to be applauded and just because people KNOW it’s a placebo doesn’t stop it working. But let’s face it, the only “ology” here, begins with “kid”.
All the anecdotes in the world mean nothing. The only possible way to ‘prove’ this theory is by a placebo controlled, blinded trial. If the people pushing this treatment really believed that it worked they would have done this. Have they?
It doesn´t matter how many sock puppets pop up here and pretend that “bioresonance therapy” cured their smoking addiction, it´s still a fraud and a scam. As Mike Linnell, from drugs charity Lifeline, said; “the ‘scientific’ explanation of this ‘treatment’ belongs in an episode of Doctor Who.”
Knocking down these new health scams that pop up every year is like playing “whack-a-mole”.
When my wife said she wanted to try this treatment I said she was mad and that it was an obvious con and a waste of money. She even had to get a friend to give her a lift to the session because I wouldn’t take her. BUT she has never smoked since! Be as cynical as you like but it worked. Her sister took the treatment and stopped as well for several years before restarting (when her son died).
I am sure that motivation is important. You have to genuinely want to stop (as opposed to talking or fantasising about it) but whatever the reason in my wife’s case it worked.
We can argue about the reasons it works, which for all I know may be largely psychological, but if it helps people stop smoking it cannot be bad.
