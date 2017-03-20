Red pandas arrive at Fuengirola’s Bioparc

The species has been labelled as in danger of extinction by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature after 50% of its global population was reduced in the last 20 years

TWO red pandas have arrived at Fuengirola’s Bioparc.

The species has been labelled as in danger of extinction by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature after 50% of its global population was reduced in the last 20 years.

Sisters Maggie and Mafalda’s arrival comes after Bioparc requested to be part of the European conservation programme.

The pandas, who actually belong to the weasel family, along with racoons and skunks, will reside in a specially made enclosure that replicates the temperate forests of Myanmar, their natural habitat.