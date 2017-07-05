Spain still fastest growing destination for package holidaying Brits as at least 270,000 MORE to arrive this summer

Its closest rival, up and coming Greece, paled in comparison

SPAIN is still the most appealing destination for package holidaying Brits as new figures show 270,000 more are set to arrive this summer compared to last year.

The figures, from the Gfk Leisure Travel Monitor for the UK, show Spain’s increase in British tourists far outweighs its competitors.

One of its closest rival, up and coming Greece, paled in comparison, increasing its number of British holidaymakers by 95,600.

Other growing destinations included the Caribbean, Croatia, Cyprus and Portugal.

Marginal growth has been seen by the Cape Verde Islands, Portugal, Mexico and Italy.

Canada, France, Malta, and the United Arab Emirates are set to be down on last year.

Turkey, which has been the big loser in recent years due to terrorism fears, remains 70,000 passengers down on last year.

The US is suffering the second biggest decline of around 23,000 passengers as it struggles to overcome challenges like sterling’s slump against the pound and the Trump effect.

Immediately after the election, bookings by Brits dropped by 16%.