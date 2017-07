Cala Lamp residents heard man crying for help

A BRITISH tourist who stole a boat was arrested after being rescued at sea by 25 Mallorca emergency rescue crew.

The man was detained after stealing a Zodiac dinghy near Port d’Andratx on Tuesday evening.

Rescue crews were scrambled after Cala Llamp residents heard the man crying for help at sea.

He was finally found 30 metres from shore under a cliff.

The man had been in Mallorca for two days.