Bronze sculpture by world-renowned sculptor Lorenzo Quinn unveiled in Mallorca

The work will be on display at Puerto Portals for the summer

A STUNNING new bronze sculpture by world-renowned sculptor Lorenzo Quinn has been unveiled in Mallorca.

The Dar Y Tomar (Give and Take) III de Lorenzo Quinn piece was inaugurated at Puerto Portals, where it will remain on display for the summer.

Barcelona-based Quinn, explained that the sculpture is part of an exhibition that is being held in the centre of Palma.

“It’s the circle of life, it’s called Give and Receive. So the idea is the more you give you more you receive,” he told the Olive Press.

“I believe that it’s great to leave a legacy and have sculptures in public spaces. And because they are on display in public they have to be understood. They have to be messages that are universal.”

The sculpture, which took six months to make, was made in Quinn’s studio and then cast in a foundry outside Barcelona.