Mallorca expat rages at car hire company Record Go’s €1,200 ‘damages’ charge

Johannes Strydom-Roth says dents on car were already there

A MALLORCA expat has taken legal action after being charged €1,200 for damage he insists was already done to his hire car.

Johannes Strydom-Roth, 56, rented a Mercedes through Record Go at Palma Airport last September.

Arriving around midnight, the German real estate agent made sure he took time-stamped photos of the contested dents to the left-hand bumper as proof after being told about the damage.

He then politely refused Record Go’s insurance offer of €293, instead putting down a €1,200 credit card deposit with the company in case of damage.

However, after returning the car 12 days later in the ‘exact same condition’, he was shocked to receive two emails saying he had been billed for €596,34 and €377,71, as well as €162,19 for causing damage to the car.

“I am very angry – how dare they,” he told the Olive Press. “I am not a rich man and have been taken for a ride like.

“When I complained, they then sent me a photo of the car dated from October showing exactly the same damage.

“It is obvious they are ripping me off and probably other people as well.”

Strydom-Roth has now contacted a lawyer, who said he could take the case to court for €3,000.

“He first sent the company a letter but they replied completely denying it,” he continued.

The letter from Record Go to his lawyer, seen by the Olive Press, said: ‘We have no doubt the damage was caused by your client.’

Strydom-Roth has since received a refund of €162.19 from Record Go after they said he had been charged twice for damage but he is still pursuing the rest of the money.

A Record Go spokesman told the Olive Press: “We have received a letter from a lawyer representing the client and to whom we responded.”

Have you lost out to the Hire Car companies? Contact [email protected]