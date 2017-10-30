Spain calls for Catalan leader Puigdemont to face rebellion charges

Axed leader faces 30 years in jail but could claim Belgian political asylum

SPAIN’S attorney general says Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont should face rebellion charges.

Puigdemot and other cabinet officials should also be charged with sedition and embezzlement of public funds, said José Manuel Maza.

If convicted, they could face up to 30 years in prison.

Maza said: “Their actions over the past two years have produced an institutional crisis that culminated with the unilateral declaration of independence made with total contempt for our constitution on 27 October.”

The Catalan president is reportedly in Brussels where, earlier, Belgian officials indicated he could be offered political asylum.

It comes after Madrid implemented Article 155 for the first time and began stripping Catalunya of its political powers.

Puigdemont and around 150 Catalan ministers were axed by Mariano Rajoy’s government this weekend.

Rajoy has also called fresh regional elections for December 21.