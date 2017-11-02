British man who bit chunk from victim’s ear handed two-year prison sentence

Man threatened to kill victim before ripping into his flesh

A BRITISH man who bit off part of a man’s ear in Mallorca has been given a two-year suspended prison sentence.

The 29-year-old threatened to kill his victim after attacking him in a Sant Llorenç des Cardassar bar in 2011.

At around 3am, the Brit was arguing with his girlfriend on Paseo Neptuno when he began hurling insults at the man talking to a restaurant owner at an adjacent table.

The assailant then jumped over a railing before punching his victim and trying to bite his neck.

Following a struggle, the victim grabbed his attacker by the neck, at which point the defendant sunk his teeth into his left ear and said ‘I’m going to kill you’ before running off.

The unnamed victim found part of his ear on the floor following the vicious assault.

While trying to separate the two men, the bar owner was also assaulted and suffered injuries to one of his fingers.

Before fleeing, the accused also broke two chairs and a table in the bar.

Initial attempts to reconstruct the injured man’s ear using the chunk that was bitten off were unsuccessful.

The victim’s wounds took 60 days to heal and he was left suffering with depression and a mood disorder after being attacked.

He later underwent plastic surgery.

The accused was ordered to pay €18,000 compensation to his victim with his two-year sentence suspended for three years.