THE GUARDIA CIVIL have arrested a 27-year-old Columbian over the attempted rape of an Irish woman in the Ribera Baja area of Valencia province.

The assault happened shortly after midnight on June 25, but details were only made public on Wednesday.

No further details about the woman have been provided including whether she was a tourist or resident.

A Guardia patrol were called to the scene and spoke to the victim, who could hardly remember what happened.

She told officers that she struggled with a man who tried to force her into having sex.

The woman was taken to a nearby medical centre as a manhunt was launched to locate the assailant.

He was detained three days later on a count of sexual assault with violence and brought before a court in Sueca.

It’s not been disclosed whether the man was granted bail.