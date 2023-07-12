A YOUNG man who was strangling his partner has been arrested by an off-duty officer in Madrid.

A Policia Nacional agent who was not in service started hearing people arguing when he was walking his dog in the Carabanchel neighbourhood.

After following the voices, the officer arrived at La Volateria local park, where he spotted the accused strangling a woman.

“When the assailant saw the policeman, he let go of her and started running away while pushing a baby in a stroller,” A Policia Nacional spokeswoman in Madrid told the Olive Press.

The off-duty agent caught the man, seized a knife from his pocket and arrested him.

It has been reported that the accused had an extensive criminal record with a number of convictions for robbery with force, but none for gender violence.

The victim, who had a bruised neck, was taken to hospital.

