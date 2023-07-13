THE new Director General hopes to set up ‘an integrated care model’ when he takes over the top job at the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) in October.

Kevin McGee, who has 35 years experience in healthcare, will replace Patrick Geoghegan whose contract was extended until McGee could take on the post.

McGee is currently working as CEO of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals and has

‘an impressive track record of transforming healthcare organisations and achieving outstanding performance outcomes’, the GHA said.

He worked at both at George Eliot and East Lancashire hospitals, helping them to perform better and improve care.

Minister for Health and Care Albert Isola said McGee’s appointment would continue to improve the health service.

“I have every confidence that the GHA will under his leadership continue to provide further improvements of healthcare standards whilst addressing the evolving needs of our healthcare system efficiently and effectively,” Isola said. “These are exciting times for the GHA.”

GHA chair Ian Cumming said the appointment of ‘another distinguished leader in healthcare’ would also benefit the Rock.

Departing Geoghegan vouched for McGee himself.

“I am confident Mr McGee will continue to drive the necessary transformations in the best interest of patients and their families as part of the Reset, Restart and Recover agenda,” he said.

And McGee himself said that ‘Gibraltar possesses the necessary resources and

capabilities to set an example for the UK’.

He said creating ‘an integrated care model’ had always been his ‘personal aspiration’.

“While it may take the UK a considerable 10 to 15 years to realise this vision, the potential of achieving it in a shorter timeframe is genuinely thrilling,” McGee said.

“I eagerly anticipate engaging with community members and building upon the foundations laid by Professor Geoghegan.”

