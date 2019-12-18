BON APPETIT: Some of the erm appetising meals on offer

HORRIFIED parents have launched a campaign to improve the quality of school dinners after their children complained of rotten fruit, bits of bone in rice and maggots.

Children at the Costa del Sol school are also being served fish with large bones, stale bread and extremely salty vegetable sauces, according to the group of parents.

They have now lodged several complaints with the Andalucian Public Education Agency, after collecting signatures from other parents at the Estepona school.

The concerned parents have now organised monthly tasting sessions of the school menu in order to monitor the quality of the food being served.

MICHELIN STAR: One of the dishes served up

“The worst were the egg tortillas. They had a disgusting texture and a very bad taste,” said Estefanía Vaca, whose children attend Colegio Publico Ramon Garcia.

She added: “The children began to complain and tell us certain things. When they got home we had to feed them again because they were hungry.

“The food was even worse than what the children told us. Salty and watery sauces, meat and fish with a horrible smell and taste and rotten fruit.”

ESTEPONA: Where the tasty school is located

Another mother, whose 8-year-old daughter attends the school, said that she had found stones in rice. When she confronted the school about the foreign objects, staff tried to accuse her daughter of adding them herself.

The Junta of Andalucia’s education department said they were aware of the complaints and confirmed the regional education agency was investigating.

The company responsible for catering at the school declined to comment

