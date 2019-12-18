FISHY BUSINESS: The dead fish spread across the coastline

THOUSANDS of dead fish have washed up on an Andalucian beach in an environmental catastrophe of biblical proportions.

Green group, Ecologists in Action, reported that a shoal of dead fish mixed with plastic and other rubbish had washed up on the beach in Granada.

Members of the environmental organisation believe the disaster, which has seen dead fish cover the entire length of El Penon de Salobrena beach, may have been caused by a toxic spill.

MOTRIL: Town near to where the shoal washed-up

“It appears too extensive to be the discarded catch of a fishing boat,” said a spokesperson from the group.

“The fish have open mouths and spots along their bodies,” they added.

The group suspect the nearby Motril Sewage Treatment Plant may to be blame and are calling on relevant authorities to launch an investigation

