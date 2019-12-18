A TOWN hall worker has been killed by an industrial drill early this morning.

The 40-year-old employee died after being struck in Marbella’s Nagüeles Tunnel at around 1:10am.

The accident took place at kilometer 180 of the AP-7, where works were believed to be underway.

TRAGIC: The man lost his life in Marbella’s Nagüeles Tunnel

It is not clear exactly how the man lost his life, but an emergency services spokesperson confirmed he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Public Emergency Health Company (EPES), Guardia Civil traffic officers and Policia Nacional were all mobilised to respond to the incident.

The circumstances of the man’s death has now been reported to the Junta de Andalucia’s Occupational Risk Prevention Center.