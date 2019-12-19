A MAN has been arrested at Malaga airport for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the UK.
The 38-year-old was busted with 1.6 kilos of hashish on his person while trying to fly to London Stansted.
He was rumbled by agents who noticed him acting ‘nervously’.
They took him to a private room for a full body search before discovering a girdle attached to his waist and a hard object in his groin.
The makeshift belt and box both contained a total of 150 pellets of hashish.
The Spaniard has been arrested for drug trafficking.
