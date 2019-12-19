THIS is the moment a quick thinking Policia Nacional agent saved a boy from choking this week.
CCTV footage shows a woman – the boy’s mother – running into the police headquarters in Lorca, Murcia.
A boy can be seen struggling to stand by a car across the street when an officer runs towards him.
The four-year-old was choking on a piece of food and could not breathe.
The quick-thinking agent performed the Heimlich manoeuvre and was able to dislodge the stuck food.
The mother and child were taken inside the station before being assistaed by other officers.
Policia Nacional said they were ‘very proud’ of the officer.
Click here to learn how to perform the manoeuvre on children and adults.
