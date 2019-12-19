Un agente de la Policía Nacional salva la vida a un niño de cuatro años que se atragantó con un trozo de comida Muy orgullosos ? de nuestro compañero que logró salvar la vida de un niño de 4 años que se atragantó con un trozo de comida en #Lorca (#Murcia).Los hechos ocurrieron hace pocos días cuando una mujer acudió a la angustiada a pedir ayuda a la comisaría. Su hijo, de tan sólo cuatro años de edad, se estaba asfixiando y no sabía cómo socorrerlo.Inmediatamente, el agente acudió en su ayuda y comprobó que el pequeño no podía respirar, por lo que tuvo que realizarle la maniobra de Heimlich. Rodeó al niño con sus brazos para apretarle en la boca del estómago hasta que expulsó un trozo de comida que se le había quedado encajado. Posteriormente, tanto la madre como el niño fueron acompañados al interior de la comisaría donde fueron asistidos por el resto de agentes. Geplaatst door Policía Nacional op Woensdag 18 december 2019

THIS is the moment a quick thinking Policia Nacional agent saved a boy from choking this week.

CCTV footage shows a woman – the boy’s mother – running into the police headquarters in Lorca, Murcia.

A boy can be seen struggling to stand by a car across the street when an officer runs towards him.

The four-year-old was choking on a piece of food and could not breathe.

The quick-thinking agent performed the Heimlich manoeuvre and was able to dislodge the stuck food.

The mother and child were taken inside the station before being assistaed by other officers.

Policia Nacional said they were ‘very proud’ of the officer.

