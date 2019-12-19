WET WET WET: Umbrellas are needed

WEATHER warnings have been issued for almost all of Malaga, as heavy rainfall batters the province.

Stormy weather will peak in the early hours of Friday morning, with up to 80 litres of rain having been reported in just an hour in certain areas.

In Ronda and Axarquia, orange weather warnings have been issued after torrential downpours.

The Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce valley will have yellow weather warnings until Friday afternoon.

Only the Antequera region has escaped the heavy downpours.

The bad weather has brought heavy winds with it and many coastal areas are expected to be battered by gusts well into Friday.

By Sunday, the worst of the weather will have faded away, bringing sunny spells just in time for Christmas holidays.

