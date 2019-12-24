THREE British holidaymakers from the same family have tragically drowned on the Costa del Sol this afternoon.

According to the Sun, the freak accident occurred at around 1.30pm after a girl, 9, came into trouble while swimming at Club La Costa World Resort in Fuengirola.

The older brother and father then allegedly jumped in the water to save her before both also drowning.

Sources told the Sun the young girl and her dad, 52, are British while the brother, 16, was travelling on an American passport.

Divers were reportedly inspecting the swimming pool today after reports – although unconfirmed – that the pump may have played a part in the girl’s death.

The mother is believed to have raised the alarm.

A person close to the investigation told the Sun: “The girl’s brother and then the father jumped into the water when they saw she was in difficulties. All three have died.

“An investigation is ongoing so it is too early to say what has happened but specialist Civil Guard divers were mobilised after the gravity of what had occurred became apparent and one of the things they have looked at is the pool pump.”

The bodies have been transported to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Malaga ahead of an autopsy expected to take place tomorrow.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Club La Costa have yet to comment.