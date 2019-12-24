CLUB La Costa World has confirmed that three family members were found dead in its swimming pool earlier today.

The shocking tragedy occurred when a young girl, 9, came into trouble in the water before her brother and father came to her rescue before also drowning.

The mother is believed to have raised the alarm at around 1.30pm.

CLC World Resorts & Hotels, which manages the resort, told the Olive Press: “Management at Club La Costa World resort would like to offer its heartfelt condolences to the family affected by the loss of three family members on December 24 2019.

“The guests were found unresponsive in one of the resort’s pools.

“First response teams and emergency services attended and administered first aid.

“The management are assisting the authorities fully with their investigation into the deaths.

“We would like to thank our first response team and the emergency services for their quick and appropriate responses and our staff for the continuing support of the family at this time.”

It’s not yet known how big the holiday group were.

Sources told the Sun the young girl and her dad, 52, are British while the brother, 16, was travelling on an American passport.

Divers were reportedly inspecting the swimming pool today after reports – although unconfirmed – that the pump may have played a part in the girl’s death.

The mother is believed to have raised the alarm.

A person close to the investigation told the Sun: “The girl’s brother and then the father jumped into the water when they saw she was in difficulties. All three have died.

“An investigation is ongoing so it is too early to say what has happened but specialist Civil Guard divers were mobilised after the gravity of what had occurred became apparent and one of the things they have looked at is the pool pump.”

The Foreign Commonwealth Office has been approached for comment.