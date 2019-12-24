NEWS readers around the world have been left shocked and confused after three members of the same family drowned in a swimming pool earlier today.

It comes after a British girl, 9, reportedly came into trouble at the La Costa Club Resort in Fuengirola before her brother and father, 52, jumped in to save her – before both drowning themselves.

The tragic incident took place at around 1.30pm today before witnesses described seeing three bodies covered in white sheets and a ‘woman crying loudly.’

But how could something like this happen?

There is no official confirmation on the cause of the deaths yet and autopsies are expected to be carried out tomorrow.

However some sources have said there may have been an issue with the pump or drain.

If a drain on the bottom of a swimming pool is flat, it can be extremely dangerous.

As ABC in the US reported back in 2010: “The vacuum effect in pool drains is powerful enough to hold swimmers, especially children, to the bottom of a pool.

“Contact between human skin and a flat pool drain can create suction equal to hundreds of pounds of pressure.

“In one horrific instance, four adult men were unable to pull a young girl from the grasp of a deadly drain. Swimmers can die from drowning or evisceration.

“From 1999 to 2008, according to CPSC data, there were 83 reports of suction entrapment, including 11 deaths and 69 injuries. Experts say the number of deaths and injuries may be much higher, however, because police and medical records don’t always list specific causes for drowning.”

The suction from a drain can equal up to 700 pounds of pressure.

There is, however, no official suggestion that a pool drain is behind today’s tragic incident.

CLC World Resorts & Hotels, which manages the resort, told the Olive Press: “Management at Club La Costa World resort would like to offer its heartfelt condolences to the family affected by the loss of three family members on December 24 2019.

“The guests were found unresponsive in one of the resort’s pools.

“First response teams and emergency services attended and administered first aid.

“The management are assisting the authorities fully with their investigation into the deaths.

“We would like to thank our first response team and the emergency services for their quick and appropriate responses and our staff for the continuing support of the family at this time.”

Did you witness the incident today? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es