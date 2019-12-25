POLICE investigating the death of three British-American tourists in a resort swimming pool have allegedly found nothing wrong with the pool and its management.

It comes after claims that a malfunction in the pump or drain may have caused the girl, 9, to come into trouble in the water – before her father and brother jumped in to save her and all three died.

The tragic incident occurred at around 1.30pm at the Club La Costa resort in Fuengirola yesterday.

CLC World Resorts & Hotels told the Olive Press this evening: “All at Club La Costa World resort are devastated by the tragedy that unfolded on Tuesday, where a father and his two children were found unresponsive in a swimming pool and, despite the best efforts of our first response team and the emergency services, could not be revived.

“The Guardia Civil have carried out a full investigation which found no concerns relating to the pool in question or procedures in place, which leaves us to believe this was a tragic accident which has left everyone surrounding the incident in shock.

“Naturally, our primary concern remains the care and support of the remaining family members, we would therefore request that their privacy be requested at this traumatic time.”

It comes as the Guardia Civil told this paper that the most important part of the investigation is the autopsies, being carried out today.

A spokesperson told the Olive Press today: “We can confirm that yesterday, at around 1.30pm, three members of the same British-American family drowned at a swimming pool at the Club La Costa resort in the municipality of Mijas.

“A 9-year-old girl first entered the pool and came into trouble. Her brother and father, aged 16 and 53, jumped in to try and save her and also drowned.

“Emergency staff who arrived at the scene could do nothing to revive them.

“Guardia Civil Malaga have taken over the investigation and specialist investigators from Grupo Especial de Actividades Subacuáticas (GEAS) de la Benemérita, have been inspecting the pool to figure out exactly what happened.

“The pump theory is being considered but our investigation remains open.

“The most important thing right now in the investigation is the autopsies, which have been scheduled to take place today.”