MARBELLA has announced a five-year conservation plan for its coastal promenades with a planned investment of €21.6 million.

Much of the money will be spent on giving the already existing 15km of promenade some much needed reforms and repairs.

Urbanisations and beach access areas are also set to be improved.

But firstly, imminent upgrades and works will occur in three sections of the promenade: between Casa Blanca and Playa Nagueles, between the La Herradura building and Avenida Lola Flores in Puerto Banus and between El Cable beach and El Pinillo.

The works, covering 3km of the coastal walkway, will begin in the coming weeks and will last a month, costing more than €140,000.

Infrastructure councillor Diego Lopez said the works carried out will depend on each area but that in general terms, there will be repairs to lampposts, benches, railings and the walkway itself.

Other areas will have to have vegetation that has grown under the walkway removed.

More importantly, the coastal walkway will be extended up to Los Monteros beach this year.

Marbella town hall is working on five projects which will expand the coastal path by more than 9,000sqm via pedestrian walkways from the Marbella arch to Playa de Los Monteros.

Around €1 million is also expected to be pumped into maintaining and upgrading the promenade each year between 2020-2025.

Lopez stressed at a press conference that the coastal path is one of the most important tourist attractions for Marbella.