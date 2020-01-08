WATCH: Olive Press TV visits the world-famous Cavalcade of the Three Kings in Alcoy on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Alcoy hosts the oldest and most famous Three Kings cavalcade in all of Spain. Since 1885, teenagers have donned blackface and handed out gifts up precarious ladders to beaming children on balconies all over the city centre. Olive Press Costa Blanca reporter Joshua Parfitt and expert medical columnist Jeremy Kenton were on site to soak up the atmosphere.