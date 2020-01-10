MALAGA is set to receive a brand new planetarium in 2021, it has been revealed.

The city’s planning department has put contracts out for tender to construct the project on a large site in Campamento Benitez.

Companies have until February 8 to fight for the contracts, with the concession period lasting for 37 years.

Situated near the border with Torremolinos, the planetarium is hoped to be completed within 12 months of awarding the contract.

The plot is 8,811sqm and bidders have been told the dome of the attraction must measure at least 20 metres in diameter.

The fee to manage the site will cost €81,369 per year, amounting to over €3 million by the end of the concession period.

The site must have capacity for 322 people and must function as a scientific research centre as well as a tourist attraction.

It is estimated to receive at least 100,000 visitors each year.

A planetarium shows off the night sky by using a special projector to shine images onto a domed ceiling, revealing the stars and other objects in the night sky.

Many planetariums also host exhibits and have telescopes which you can look through.