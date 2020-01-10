MALAGA is the priciest province in Andalucia when it comes to renting a home, new figures have revealed.

According to property portal Idealista, the price per square metre in Malaga stood at €9.7 per month in 2019.

It was above the regional average of €8.5 per sqm, which represented a 7% rise last year.

The province’s average was likely to be bolstered by the likes of Marbella, Estepona and Benahavis on the Costa del Sol – popular tourist destinations which have seen prices soar in recent years.

Every province in Andalucia saw prices rise, however Sevilla had the sharpest increase of 8.2%.

Rentals increased in Huelva (7.6%), Almeria (6.8%), Cadiz (5.3%), Jaen (4.8%), Malaga (4.4 %), Cordoba (3.1%) and Granada (0.6%).

Jaen is the cheapest province in which to rent a home, with an average price of €4.5 per square metre.

The biggest increases in terms of provincial capitals were Huelva (9.2%), followed by Almeria (8.5%), Jaen (6.3%), Sevilla (6%), Malaga (5.9%), Cadiz (5.1%), Granada (1.8%) and Cordoba (0.4%).

Sevilla continues to be the priciest Andalucia capital with average prices sitting at €10.5 per sqm.

However it is closely followed by Malaga on €10.4.