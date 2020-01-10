MUNCHING a freshly prepared steak tartare by the photocopier, I am amazed at the spread on offer.

Our office has been taken over for an afternoon of finger food, prepared by private chef Andres Akos of My Chef at Home Spain.

The Budapest-born cook brings the party to the people, with his firm offering stunning menus to clients across the whole Costa del Sol.

“It’s not catering though,” the 26-year-old tells me as I bite into a sumptuous cheese montadito with chorizo and balsamic vinegar onion jam.

Andres Akos of My Chef at Home Spain

“I specialize in high quality produce and have a large range of menus including sushi, Mediterranean, BBQ, tapas.”

My colleagues and I opted for the finger food menu, which Andres somehow whipped up on a computer desk.

“I can cook anywhere,” said Andres, whose 10-year culinary journey has seen him travel from his native Hungary to London, Austria, Germany and Spain.

“I call clients beforehand to make sure there is enough space and I bring all my own things like plates, pans etc.”

Andres preparing some canapes in the Olive Press office

But Andres often doesn’t need a kitchen at all and explained that this month he is making sushi at a Marbella show home without any cooking facilities.

In our office the coconut chocolate and raspberry desserts were a favourite, while the seafood nibbles and zingy blueberry jam and manchego montaditos also went down a treat.

“I buy the best quality ingredients personally selected from unique shops and suppliers,” Andres said.

“My food is suitable for all kinds of people, because from an affordable price you can find luxury menus.”

Andres’ sumptuous chocolate and strawberry cake

My Chef at Home Spain can provide food every occasion for groups of up to 50.

Prices per person for a finger food menu, which includes a glass of cava, start at €26.50.

There are also more exclusive offerings like the gourmet meat menu, which at €89.50 includes Kobe nigiris, mini burgers and an Angus and Wagyu grill.

Andres has cooked for weddings, birthdays, hen dos and caters for all dietary needs.

Call +34 632023978 or email contact@mychefathomespain.com