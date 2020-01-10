SPAIN have advanced to the ATP Cup semi-finals in Australia with a 2-1 win over Belgium.

The match had come down to the deciding doubles tie between Nadal-Carreno and Gille-Vliegen which the Spaniards won 6-7, 7-5 and 10-7.

Roberto Bautista had defeated Kimmer Coppejans, 6-1, 6-4 but Rafa Nadal lost to David Goffin, 6-4, 7-6.

Spain will face off against hosts Australia in the semi-finals tomorrow at 8:30am.

The Australians overcame the obstacle of Great Britain in their quarter-final match, defeating them 2-1.

The other semi-final will be contested between Serbia and Russia at 1am tonight, after the Serbs defeated Canada 3-0 and the Russians beat the Argentinians by the same score.

The final will be played on Sunday morning at 8:30am.

