GARETH Bale’s agent has said he is likely to stay at Real Madrid, despite speculation that he would be moving elsewhere.

Jonathan Barnett said his client is not leaving the Spanish capital during this transfer window and is ‘unlikely’ to leave in the summer.

Bale’s contract at the Bernabeu doesn’t expire until 2022 but he’s been linked with a move away for some time.

The Welshman has been linked with a return to his former club Tottenham and allegedly was close to signing for a team in China last summer but has stayed put.

He has endured a tough season with the Madrilenos, being booed by the fans after posing with a flag that read ‘Wales, golf, Madrid, in that order.’

Bale missed the semi-final win over Valencia for the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday with a chest infection and has been ruled out of the final against Atletico on Sunday.

