AN investigation is underway after the discovery of a body in an open field on the Costa del Sol yesterday.

The 53-year-old man was discovered in the Campanillas area in Malaga at around 1.30pm.

Policia Nacional and Local rushed to the scene before calling forensics after noticing potential signs of violence.

The man reportedly seemed to have received a huge blow to the head.

Homicide investigators have taken over the case given that the position of the body did not correspond with a nasty fall, while the deceased’s documentation was out of his pocket and on the ground.

However agents have yet to find concrete evidence pointing to a killer.

They are currently awaiting the results of the autopsy, being carried out today at the forensic institute in Malaga.

The investigation continues.