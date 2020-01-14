A BRITISH company is injecting over €55 million into two huge solar energy plants in central and southern Spain.

Solarcentury will splash €55.4 million on the two plants, based in Caceres and Alcala de Guadaira (Sevilla).

The Cabrera Solar project in Sevilla will consist of four plants of 50MWp, and hopes to be finished by September this year.

It is expected to provide electricity to some 105,000 homes.

The Caceres project, dubbed Talayuela Solar, will consist of 300MWp and will be one of the largest in Europe, according to the UK government.

The plant is hoped to be finished this year and will provide electricity for some 150,000 homes.

It comes after the UK Export Finance (UKEF), Britain’s export credit agency, guaranteed €55.4 million worth of financing for Solarcentury, ‘in a boost to UK solar exports’.