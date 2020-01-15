SPAIN’S three best-selling caganers have been revealed.

And no this holy trio does not include teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg or even UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

CLASS OF 2019: (From left to right) Thunberg, Johnson, La Casa de Papel character and Rosalia

The most popular of Catalunya’s crappy Christmas figurines were the singer Rosalia, the 130th President of the Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont and the characters of TV series La Casa de Papel.

Spanish pop star Rosalia and the stars of the hit Netflix show – known as Money Heist in English – were the new kids on the block in the world of caganers in 2019.

Whereas the pint-sized Puigdemont, who fled to Belgium after the botched Catalan independence referendum, has been around since 2016.

He is part of a popular range of caganers, which includes Lionel Messi, Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

EX-LEADER: Former Generalitat President Puigdemont is always a popular caganer

Sergi and Marc Alos, from family-run firm Caganer.com said: “It was a great surprise that Puigdemont was once again the best-selling during the festive period.”

The rest of the top ten was as follows: Donald Trump, Boris Johnson, Oriol Junqueras, Frida Kahlo, Greta Thunberg, Deadpool and Santa Claus.

“In general, the news worked very well, with Greta helping us with her visit to Madrid,” added Sergi and Marc.

“Probably the biggest surprise among the top ten new releases has been Frida Kahlo.”

A typical caganer figurine these days features a celebrity hunched over to do their business.

However the festive tradition is believed to date back to the 19th century when caganers would be dressed in a typically Catalan style and cheekily placed into nativity scenes.