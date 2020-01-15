ALICANTE Airport could remain shut until tomorrow morning after authorities have said firefighting efforts will take ‘all night’.

The Valencian Community’s 112 emergency service has issued a statement saying that slow-burning ‘insulation’ has caught fire and hampering extinction efforts.

Spain’s airport operator, AENA, has also urged passengers to contact their airlines and confirm whether a flight is cancelled or transferred to another airport.

“We recommend passengers do not come to the airport until their flight has been confirmed,” a statement read.

Spain’s air navigation manager, ENAIRE, said Alicante will be closed to incoming flights until at least 20.30pm.

It comes after the roof of the main terminal caught fire just before 3pm today and caused the evacuation of thousands of passengers.

Eyewitness Peter Mcparlin claimed airport authorities told him the airport will remain closed until ’10pm tonight’.

“I have nowhere else to go as I was due to fly to Leeds today,” he told the Olive Press.

“It’s chaos here. There are thousands of people outside not knowing what to do.”

A spokesperson for Ryanair said passengers were being taken ‘by coach to Murcia airport’.

“We don’t know how long the airport will closed for,” the spokesperson said.

“Until then, we are doing all we can to make sure out customers get home safe.”

More to follow..