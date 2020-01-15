THE search for a missing British man has been extended to the whole of Spain, it can be revealed.

It comes after Harry Stagg, 23, from the Isle of Wight, disappeared on November 29 on the way to his grandad’s home in Malaga where he was due to spend Christmas

This afternoon a Guardia Civil source close to the case revealed that the search for the missing Brit traveller had been ‘widened’

He added that the search had become ‘very expensive’ and urged former restaurant worker Harry, who is from East Cowes, to turn himself in.

“Please if anyone sees him, tell them to call the local Guardia Civil,” the source told the Olive Press.

He added: “We want to stop looking for someone who wants to stay travelling.”

It comes as Harry’s mum, Susan Stagg, 50, who is based in the Isle of Wight, also issued a plea for her son, who she describes as ‘into reading’ and ‘a thinker’, to return home.

The postwoman told the Olive Press: “Just tell him his mum and family are very worried about him.

“I’ll be 51 next week, so it would be nice if he could ring me on my birthday.”

“There is a possibility that Harry doesn’t have a clue that people are worried”

Harry has a 19-year-old brother Eddy and a sister, Peggie, 17, and was last in contact with his mother on November 29.

On that date he rang her from the police station in the northern city of Huesca, but has not had any contact since.

On the same day Harry also called his travelling partner Kim Muca, with whom he had crossed the border from France into Spain with.

During their call the pair had arranged to meet up, but Harry, who doesn’t have a mobile phone and not much money, never showed up.

Harry left the Isle of Wight, with the intention of making it to Alora in Malaga for Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

It was the second time that he’d left England’s largest island on his own, having previously walked to Wales by himself.

When he didn’t reach the house, his aunt, Paula Morris, 49, filed a missing person report with the Guardia Civil in Alora.

This week there have also been two reported sightings of Harry by British expats in Andalucia.

Harry’s mum, Susan said: “There is a possibility that Harry doesn’t have a clue that people are worried.

“We have been getting concerned, I thought he would have been up at my dad’s at Christmas.

“The fact that my dad and sister were concerned made me concerned.

“My children didn’t have mobile phones until they could afford them, we’re not one of these families who sit around on their phones.

“I know him and Kim had been conserving money by camping in wooded areas, so he may be in one of those.”

Harry is described as pale, 6ft, 2, with dark brown hair, cut ‘shaggy’ and dark brown/green eyes.

Have you seen him? Give us a call on +34 951 27 35 75 or email newsdesk@theolivepress.es