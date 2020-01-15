THE death of some yellow-legged gulls could lead to a criminal investigation by the RGP.

Over the last few months, several of these seagulls have been found dead with veterinary analysis showing they died of poisoning.

“The public is reminded that the killing of all wild birds including gulls is illegal without a licence,” said the Ministry of the Environment.

“Poisoning results in a slow and painful death that is extremely cruel.”

The government have stated this could even affect other animals some which could be protected species, or even children that eat the poisoned bait.

“The Department of the Environment is currently investigating all evidence at its disposal and may approach the Royal Gibraltar Police in due course,” said the Gibraltar government.

“If anyone has any information relating to the poisoning of wild birds, this should be shared with the Department of the Environment.”

At certain times of the year, culls are carried out to reduce the seagull population in Gibraltar, with their numbers becoming a real nuisance.

These seagulls are especially annoying during mating season around spring, when they are known to swoop on people who go near their nests in the town area.