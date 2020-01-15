SPAIN is one of the countries in Europe with the most dangerous tap water, it has been revealed.

A major study suggests that tap water may be the cause for one in 20 cases of bladder cancer in Europe each year.

Scientists from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) analysed the presence of the chemicals in the tap water in all 28 EU countries apart from Bulgaria and Romania between 2005 and 2018.

Long-term exposure to a group of chemicals called trihalomethanes (THMs) is thought to be the cause.

Spain has the fourth highest levels of THMs in its drinking water, with 10.9%.

This follows only Cyprus with 23.2%, Malta with 17.9% and Ireland with 17.2%.

SHOCK: The darker the colour, the higher the percentage of THMs

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the top three countries with the lowest levels of THMs are Denmark with less than 0.1%, followed by the Netherlands with 0.1% and Germany with 0.2%.

Researchers have also come to the conclusion that showering and bathing in the water can cause the disease too, as steam given off can allow the water to seep into people’s pores.

