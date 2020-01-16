RALLY 4 Relief has raised nearly €3 million for the Australian bushfire appeal.

Some of the biggest tennis legends throughout the world played an exhibition match yesterday in Melbourne in order to raise funds for the aid programme.

This included the likes of world number one Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams.

At one point there were up to eight players on the court in a four against four matchup.

Nick Kyrgios was the one who organised it and said: “‘It was so emotional back home when I was in Canberra, I couldn’t even go outside. It was emotional. I was so happy we had Roger, Novak, Rafa, some of the greats to get behind it.”

Nadal teamed up with Djokovic and they defeated Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas in a doubles match.

The Spaniard then teamed up with Roger Federer to announce that they would be donating a combined amount of €155,000, in order to provide relief for those affected by the wildfires.

The catastrophe so far has claimed the lives of 28 people, including four firefighters and more than one million animals.

