A HORROR car crash has killed one and left five others injured on the Costa del Sol.
The crash took place in Velez-Malaga at around 9.20am this morning when a van and a car collided.
The fatal collision took place at kilometre 38 of the A-356, in El Trapiche.
Firefighters had to rescue passengers from the car which had been completely destroyed.
The death and one injured came from the car while the three other injuries came from those inside the van.
The status of the injured is not known.
Two firetrucks, a Guardia Civil traffic van, ambulance and helicopter ambulance were all called to the scene.
Know more about this crash? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es
