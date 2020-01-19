JAVEA on the Costa Blanca has been the first municipality to suspend classes at its schools tomorrow as storm Gloria batters eastern Spain.
The Marina Alta region has been put on red alert for gale force winds and turbulent seas as the neighbouring town of Denia is set to face 8m-high waves.
Javea Town Hall announced this evening that ‘based on adverse weather predictions’ and a ‘pre-emergency situation’ all schools, sporting and cultural activities will be cancelled on Monday.
More to follow…
