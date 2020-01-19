A PALM tree has crushed a parked car in Gata de Gorgos on Spain’s Costa Blanca.
The incident occurred this afternoon, according to media outlet Muy Buena.
The incident has been reported to 112cv. It is not known if anyone was injured in the crush.
It comes as the Marina Alta region is on red alert for gale force winds and turbulent seas until Monday.
Javea has already seen winds reaching speeds over 80km/h.
Anyone facing accidents is urged to call 112 for emergency assistance.
More to follow…
