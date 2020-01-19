A PALM tree has crushed a parked car in Gata de Gorgos on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

The incident occurred this afternoon, according to media outlet Muy Buena.

The incident has been reported to 112cv. It is not known if anyone was injured in the crush.

Whatsapp Image 2020 01 19 At 6 55 39 Pm

It comes as the Marina Alta region is on red alert for gale force winds and turbulent seas until Monday.

Javea has already seen winds reaching speeds over 80km/h.

Anyone facing accidents is urged to call 112 for emergency assistance.

More to follow…

Olive Press TV

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.