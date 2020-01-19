A MAN has been killed in Asturias by a truck that lost control on the AS-122 road.
The man, 44, was putting snow chains on his wheels when the truck rammed into his car just 2km from the Fuentes de Invierno winter station.
It comes as storm Gloria is battering Spain, leaving heavy snow in the interior and punishing the coastlines with gale force winds.
Wave sup to 8m high have been predicted to hit Denia, on Spain’s Costa Blanca this evening until 5am on Monday.
More to follow..
