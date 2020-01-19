SURFERS have been spotted tackling waves on Spain’s Costa Blanca in the midst of a red alert weather warning.
The thrill-seekers were seen on Javea’s Arenal beach, where waves are predicted to reach up to 8m high between this evening and 5am on Monday.
Spain’s met office (AEMET) have issued a red alert warning for storm and snow conditions covering the entire Marina Alta.
More to follow..
Olive Press TV
Hablamos Español president slams law mandating Valenciano in Costa Blanca schools | Olive Press TV
04:47
Fire at Alicante Airport January 15 2020
00:41
Fire at Alicante Airport 2
00:11
How Spain killed off its coal industry | Olive Press TV Roundup Jan 3-10
04:01
Alcoy cavalcade of the Three Kings 2020 – Olive Press TV
03:58
BREXIT IS DONE: UK Ambassador says healthcare and rights protected in Olive Press roundup Dec 13-20
04:36
'Mass suicide'–expat campaign groups react to UK general election on Olive Press TV roundup Dec 6-13
05:26
Spain's secret climate crisis sees chemicals poisoning oceans and rivers
02:11