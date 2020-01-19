SURFERS have been spotted tackling waves on Spain’s Costa Blanca in the midst of a red alert weather warning.

The thrill-seekers were seen on Javea’s Arenal beach, where waves are predicted to reach up to 8m high between this evening and 5am on Monday.

Spain’s met office (AEMET) have issued a red alert warning for storm and snow conditions covering the entire Marina Alta.

More to follow..

