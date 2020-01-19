THESE are some of the scenes from Valencia and Alicante as Storm Gloria has brought plummeting temperatures and snow to the eastern peninsula today.

Both regions were placed on red and orange alerts – meaning there is an extreme and serious risk to life – for rough seas and snow by Spain’s national weather agency AEMET. 

The coastal conditions are so rough along the Costa Blanca that experts are warning of waves of up to eight metres. 

Residents have taken to Twitter to share videos of the extreme weather. 

It comes as Granada, Jaen and Almeria were also placed on orange alerts for snow.

 

The snowfall is expected to last until at least midnight tonight before the storm moves southwards. 

There have been reports of car accidents as people are being warned to drive carefully or to not drive on mountain roads unless absolutely necessary.

One Twitter user shared a video of a car which has crashed into the barrier on a mountain road in the Sierra de Granada.

Got any videos or pictures of the snow? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es

Olive Press TV

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.