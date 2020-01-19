THESE are some of the scenes from Valencia and Alicante as Storm Gloria has brought plummeting temperatures and snow to the eastern peninsula today.

Both regions were placed on red and orange alerts – meaning there is an extreme and serious risk to life – for rough seas and snow by Spain’s national weather agency AEMET.

?TEMPORAL DE LLUVIA Y NIEVE ?? Sigue nevando con fuerza en #Morella ??@GVA112 informa que se establece la Emergencia situación 0 por nevadas en las comarcas de Els Ports, El Alcalatén y Alt Maestrat. ? Sergio Segura#BorrascaGloria pic.twitter.com/Tu6p2kbBrg — RTVE Comunitat Valenciana (@RTVEValencia) January 19, 2020

The coastal conditions are so rough along the Costa Blanca that experts are warning of waves of up to eight metres.

Les comparto un videito de la nevada de hoy,en estado de alerta .Apenas está comenzando se esperan 15 cms de nieve. pic.twitter.com/e98ryLb8m8 — Doris Y Valencia (@dyanedvalencia) January 18, 2020

Residents have taken to Twitter to share videos of the extreme weather.

It comes as Granada, Jaen and Almeria were also placed on orange alerts for snow.

¡Impresionante! Esta tarde (19/01/2020), nevando intensamente en el Safari Aitana, en la carretera de #Penáguila (#Alicante). La cota de #nieve continuará bajando en las próximas horas. @AEMET_CValencia @montanasdelsur. Vídeo: Isabel Ponce. pic.twitter.com/JY6lbnmCeB — MeteOrihuela (@MeteOrihuela) January 19, 2020

The snowfall is expected to last until at least midnight tonight before the storm moves southwards.

?TEMPORAL DE LLUVIA Y NIEVE ?? La nieve también se deja ver en el Coll d’Ares (#AresdelMaestrat) ?? @AEMET_CValencia informa que las precipitaciones van generalizándose en Castellón, Valencia y zonas del litoral norte de Alicante. La cota de nieve va bajando.#BorrascaGloria pic.twitter.com/inwWeMJ68I — RTVE Comunitat Valenciana (@RTVEValencia) January 19, 2020

There have been reports of car accidents as people are being warned to drive carefully or to not drive on mountain roads unless absolutely necessary.

One Twitter user shared a video of a car which has crashed into the barrier on a mountain road in the Sierra de Granada.

Estoy bajando de Sierra Nevada (Granada) y hay peligro. Evitad subir. #nieve pic.twitter.com/nWOiaU2u9B — MURCIA MILICIANA ¡Acho! (@MiliciaMurcia) January 19, 2020

