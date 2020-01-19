SPAIN’S met office (AEMET) has predicted 8m-high waves will rock the Costa Blanca as storm Gloria sweeps south today.
Denia, the capital of the Marina Alta, will be the worst hit region of the coast.
A graph released by AEMET reveals that three other regions will also see waves in excess of 6m: Valencia coastline, Valencia deep water and Cullera.
The worst of the weather will hit between tonight and 5am Monday morning.
It comes as snowstorms have already hit the Castellón province of the Valencian Region, with the Marina Alta region on red alert warning.
More to follow…
