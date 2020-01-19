GRANADA, Almeria and Jaen have all been placed on orange alert for snow as Storm Gloria sweeps through the region today.

The warning is in place from 12pm until midnight and will see snowfall from around 800 metres above sea level by the end of the day.

Experts have not ruled out snow falling on the Granada capital.

In Malaga meanwhile, there is a chance of light rainfall which could turn to snow in areas 600 metres above sea level, particularly in the eastern mountain areas – Torcal, Alfarnate, Alfarnatego and Fuente de la Yedra.

Gloria could move towards the Gulf of Cadiz and bring more intense showers to Malaga province however experts are still not sure of the storm’s path.

It is believed that will become clear within the next few hours.

Nevertheless it will bring strong winds to the Costa del Sol and mountainous areas.

Valencia and Alicante are far worse hit, with red and orange warnings for rough seas, snowfall and heavy rain for much of the day.