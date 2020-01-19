ALICANTE airport will be closed from 1pm today until 1pm on Monday.
Storm Gloria has this morning hit the Costa Blanca region, with snow falling already in Castellón province in the north of the Valencian Community.
A red alert for gale force winds, turbulent seas, rain and snow has been issued by Spain’s met office – AEMET – for the duration of the storm.
Spain’s airport operator, AENA, has urged passengers to check with their respective airlines concerning the closure at Alicante-Elche Airport.
Olive Press TV
Hablamos Español president slams law mandating Valenciano in Costa Blanca schools | Olive Press TV
04:47
Fire at Alicante Airport January 15 2020
00:41
Fire at Alicante Airport 2
00:11
How Spain killed off its coal industry | Olive Press TV Roundup Jan 3-10
04:01
Alcoy cavalcade of the Three Kings 2020 – Olive Press TV
03:58
BREXIT IS DONE: UK Ambassador says healthcare and rights protected in Olive Press roundup Dec 13-20
04:36
'Mass suicide'–expat campaign groups react to UK general election on Olive Press TV roundup Dec 6-13
05:26
Spain's secret climate crisis sees chemicals poisoning oceans and rivers
02:11