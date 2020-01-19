ALICANTE airport will be closed from 1pm today until 1pm on Monday.

Storm Gloria has this morning hit the Costa Blanca region, with snow falling already in Castellón province in the north of the Valencian Community.

A red alert for gale force winds, turbulent seas, rain and snow has been issued by Spain’s met office – AEMET – for the duration of the storm.

Spain’s airport operator, AENA, has urged passengers to check with their respective airlines concerning the closure at Alicante-Elche Airport.