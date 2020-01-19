TORREVIEJA starts it’s annual carnival next week on January 31 with a programme packed with fun for all the family.

Every year, dozens of floats parade through the centre of Torrevieja, a collection of more than 2000 people dancing and enjoying the carnival to the full.

FULL PROGRAM: Click on this poster for the carnival’s official website.

Torrevieja Tourism consider the event to be, “a unique, special and magical carnival.”

Councillor for festivities, Concha Sala, highlighted the considerable participation and impact that the Carnival of Torrevieja has, and hinted that 2021 could see a declaration of Regional Tourist Interest.

At a cost of only €84,000, the full program of events is available here, but the highlights are listed below.

On Friday January 31 at 9pm, the celebrations start at the Municipal Theater with the Pregón Gala and a film screening of last year’s carnival.

On Saturday, February 15 at 7pm, “Great Carnavalera meeting” starts from Plaza de la Constitución.

Here’s a taster of the event, showcasing highlights of the 2019 celebrations.

IN LINE FOR REGIONAL RECOGNITION: The Torrevieja Carnival, 2019 style.

The most important event of the calendar is on Sunday, February 16 at 5.30pm, when the Grand Carnival Parade begins from the María Asunción Square, with up to 32 groups participating.

Finally, on Saturday, February 29 at 9.00pm, the National Competition of Chirigotas and Comparsas closes the carnival at at the Municipal Theatre.

