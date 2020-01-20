DARKO Kovacevic has called Raul Bravo to offer him his support in the wake of a murder accusation by the Serbian press.

On January 7, former Serbian international footballer Darko Kovacevic was shot at his house in Athens.

Although a police investigation is still undergoing in the Greek capital, a Serbian newspaper – the Telegraf – has accused Bravo of being the one who orchestrated the attack.

The 38-year-old who is currently under investigation for his role in ‘Operation Oikos’ – a match fixing scandal – is accused by the Serbian paper to have ordered the attack as a warning to Kovacevic, but they have not provided any evidence to back up their claims.

Kovacevic and Bravo were teammates at Greek giants Olympiacos between 2007-2009.

The former called the latter yesterday evening to address the claims made by the Serbian press and to ensure him that he doesn’t believe that the Spaniard was involved with the attempt on his life.

“We used to be teammates and I’m very sure you had nothing to do with it,” is what the former Sheffield Wednesday striker said.

Former Real Madrid defender, Bravo – who also had a short loan spell at Leeds United – had been capped by Spain 14 times and represented the national side during Euro 2004.