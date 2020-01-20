HOMES are being evacuated in Javea on Spain’s Costa Blanca as the Gorgos river threatens to burst its banks following storm Gloria’s devastating onslaught last night.

Javea Town Hall said the cami Barranc de Lluca area has been evacuated as well as nearby campsites, while the Red Cross have set up beds in the town’s Portal del Clot centre.

Firefighters from the Valencian Government’s forest brigade, as well as from Alicante’s Consorcio Provincial, are reportedly en route in preparation for further flooding.

The town hall said emergency services are having difficult reaching affected areas due to the public taking photographs and videos.

A statement released midday today urged residents to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.

It comes as the Gorgos rivers’s source areas have seen rainfall measuring 244 l/m2 in Castell de Castells, 159 l/m2 in Alcalali and 74 l/m2 in Gata de Gorgos.

More to follow….