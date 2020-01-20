SNOW has been spotted for the first time this year on the Costa del Sol.

Storm Gloria has been battering the Costa Blanca and it has now reached Mijas.

A surprised passer by pulled over his car and captured the first signs of snow, but it’s unlikely that it will set.

LET IT SNOW: Snow arrives in Mijas. CREDIT: Mijas Comunicacion

The storm has caused mass damage across the Costa Blanca with Alicante airport having to close down for a whole day.

This has consisted of heavy snowfall and rainfall, along with really strong winds and high waves.

The storm has also claimed the lives of two people so far, with the latest victim being a Romanian woman living in Valencia.

Red alert warning have been in place across different areas of Spain, but there are no fears as of yet that this will be extended to the Costa del Sol.

The temperature today in Mijas will see highs of nine degrees and lows of six, making this the coldest day of the week.

The situation isn’t set to improve until Sunday when the sun will return with highs of 14 degrees